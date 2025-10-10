First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

