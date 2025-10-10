KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $7.51 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 202,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. M & L Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M & L Capital Management Ltd now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.47. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $109.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

