Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 132.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

