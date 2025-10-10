Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Stock Position Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,061,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $211.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

