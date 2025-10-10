Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

