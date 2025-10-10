KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $201.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day moving average of $182.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

