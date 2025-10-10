KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $8.88 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Shares of SBAC opened at $187.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $186.51 and a 12-month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The firm had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

