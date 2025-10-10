KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 400 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,891,000 after buying an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,888,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,847,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $405.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.40. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $397.12 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

