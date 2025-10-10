KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.79 and a 200 day moving average of $258.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.71.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

