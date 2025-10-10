KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after purchasing an additional 545,775 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after buying an additional 3,922,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

