Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 338 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,600. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.24, for a total value of $10,130,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,935 shares of company stock worth $103,782,672. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $445.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $459.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

