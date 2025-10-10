Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 370 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital grew its stake in MetLife by 128.2% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 14.6% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 88,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1%

MET opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

