Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $124.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

