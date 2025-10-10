Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $173.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

