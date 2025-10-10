First Merchants Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 657,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Somnio Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,090,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

