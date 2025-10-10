Dempze Nancy E Sells 454 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Dempze Nancy E reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.7% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $459.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $198.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.