Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.50 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 57.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRGV

Energy Vault Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.93. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.18 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 279.38% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dylan Hixon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 900,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,124.80. This trade represents a 2.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,934,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,550.02. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 132,400 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 and have sold 266,024 shares valued at $637,479. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 570.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.