Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,907.56. This trade represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,413,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,621. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,491,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after buying an additional 290,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 397,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 184,936 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

