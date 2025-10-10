Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NYAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nayax by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 663,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 416,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nayax has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Nayax had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

