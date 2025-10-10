Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth $263,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 112.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Docebo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

