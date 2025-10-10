JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target to $68.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $4.96. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 760,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

