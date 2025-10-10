Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

Klaviyo stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 159,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,035,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,276.96. This represents a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,570,503 shares of company stock valued at $176,637,281. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

