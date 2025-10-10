Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $69.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.