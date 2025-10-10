First Merchants Corp Sells 2 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 49.5% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,191.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,496.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5,314.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

