Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 550 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 126.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

