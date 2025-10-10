Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8,146.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $219,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,961,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,558,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.