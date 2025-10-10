Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 750.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

