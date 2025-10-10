Ignite Planners LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust $FINS

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 193,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 117,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In other news, insider William Eldredge acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $25,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,514. This trade represents a 188.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.17 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

