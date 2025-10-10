4,469 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.