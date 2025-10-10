Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $381,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8%
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
