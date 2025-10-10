Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 25.8%

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

