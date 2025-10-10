NBT Bank N A NY Sells 70 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.43.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $426.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.80. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.