Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

