Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,023,000 after buying an additional 1,051,702 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after buying an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,344,000 after purchasing an additional 450,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

