Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF $FLHY

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,719 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FLHY stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

