Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,793 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

FQAL stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $75.52.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

