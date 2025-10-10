Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,563,106,000 after acquiring an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,382,000 after acquiring an additional 979,598 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $169.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

