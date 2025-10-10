Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

