O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,628.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

