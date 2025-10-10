NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $218.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.42 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.