Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 768 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

