Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $486.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $487.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

