Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $5.12. Denny’s shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 334,333 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.14 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 56.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,951,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 63.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321,877 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,307,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1,196.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 272,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,561,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 218,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

