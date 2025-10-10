Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILS) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILS – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 6,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14.

About Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF

ETF Opportunities Trust – Brookmont Catastrophic Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund by ETF Opportunities Trust. The fund is co-managed by Brookmont Capital Management, LLC and King Ridge Capital Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in high yield catastrophe bonds, insurance-linked securities and non-U.S.

