Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.21. 587,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 541,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,650.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $464,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 166,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 689,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,367 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.