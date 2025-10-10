Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.21. 587,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 541,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,650.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
