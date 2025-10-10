Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48. 145,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 132,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

NCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netcapital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Netcapital in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.93). Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 3,204.47%.The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netcapital stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Netcapital worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

