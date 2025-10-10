Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.80. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.
About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September
The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).
