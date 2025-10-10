AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $7.54. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 325,818 shares traded.

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

