Magna Mining (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. 181,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 70,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Magna Mining Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Magna Mining Company Profile

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

