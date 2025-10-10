Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.44. 10,910,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 11,884,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FFAI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 187.07% and a negative net margin of 54,380.62%.The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yueting Jia acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $177,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,626.78. The trade was a 22.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 273,936 shares of company stock worth $576,028 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Featured Stories

